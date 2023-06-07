(CNN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the Black mother who authorities say was fatally shot last week in central Florida after knocking on a neighbor’s door, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Carlos Suarez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.