Police seeking man wielding folding chair in Alabama brawl
(CNN) — A witness says a racial slur was used before a brawl Saturday at a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama, a court document shows.

The mother of one of the victims in the altercation alleged in a sworn statement to police that “you could hear men yelling ‘f**k that n***er’” as the Black co-captain of a riverboat tried to move a pontoon boat occupying the riverboat’s docking location.

