London (CNN) — Carl Nwazota was born and grew up in the London suburb of Wembley to parents from Jamaica and Nigeria. For 26 years, he was a UK citizen with a British passport – until it was confiscated by the Home Office after he tried to renew it in 2000, he told CNN.

For the next 22 years, Nwazota lived in constant fear of being deported as his life began to unravel.