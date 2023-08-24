Wildfires force southwestern Louisiana town to evacuate amid extreme drought

(CNN) — A southwestern Louisiana town is under mandatory evacuation Thursday due to wildfires in the area as the state deals with extreme heat and a statewide burn ban.

The evacuation order for Merryville was issued by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, saying the fire could reach the town limits within hours, according to Louisiana State Police.

CNN Meteorologists Taylor Ward and Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.