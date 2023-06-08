APTOPIX Canada Wildfires New York

The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten Island Ferry, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(CNN) — The thick blanket of smoke over the Northeast and Midwest – funneling south from Canadian wildfires – is chock full of toxic pollutants that are harmful to everyone’s health.

But unlike man-made pollution, wildfire smoke can’t be regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, which is charged with protecting human health and the environment.