Paul Landis, a former Secret Service agent assigned to former first lady Jackie Kennedy, discusses claims he made in a new book that raises questions about the so-called "magic bullet" theory in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

(CNN) — It’s hard to believe there’s a new eyewitness account from a Secret Service agent who was right there at the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

This is, after, all among the most investigated, revisited and argued about events in US history.