New York (CNN) — Usually when the economy adds a lot of jobs in a given month the unemployment rate ticks down. That wasn’t the case in August.

Despite the 187,000 new jobs added last month, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8% from 3.5% in July. That’s the biggest one-month jump since May. And outside of the onset of the pandemic, the last time the unemployment rate rose that high in one month was November 2011.