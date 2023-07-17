(CNN) — The Crimean Bridge, which links the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia, was hit by two strikes early Monday in an attack a Ukrainian security official told CNN Kyiv was responsible for.

The crossing is a vital artery for supplying Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, allowing people and goods to flow into the Ukrainian territories that Moscow has occupied in the south and east of the country.

Previous reporting from CNN’s Olga Voitovych, Mick Krever, Victoria Butenko, Anna Chernova, Tim Lister and Amy Woodyatt.