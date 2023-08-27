GOP presidential candidates who have publicly gone after former President Donald Trump have seen their popularity among Republican voters suffer, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. CNN data analyst Harry Enten joins CNN's Jim Acosta to break down the numbers.

(CNN) — Polls show Donald Trump leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his nearest rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, by about 40 points. You might think this would cause the former president’s GOP rivals to attack him in an attempt to eat into that support, which stands at north of 50% of the primary vote.

Yet, most of his opponents seem hesitant, if not totally unwilling, to do so.