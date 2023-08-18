CNN's Nada Bashir reports on the U.S. commitment to approve the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilot training is completed, and the impact that the jets might have on the battlefield.

Dnipro, Ukraine (CNN) — The depth and frequency of craters across the frontline city of Orikhiv are a blunt example of why Ukraine needs F-16 fighter jets urgently.

Ukrainian troops amassed around the city have the unenviable task of pushing through minefields towards an enemy that has long anticipated their advance.