CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses the slowdown in China's economy and what 'shock' could be the downfall of America's economy.

Hong Kong (CNN) — Every few days for the past several weeks, a parade of Chinese leaders and policymakers have publicly vowed to do more to boost the sputtering economy, usually by promising to support the beleaguered private sector.

Sometimes investors appear to have gained confidence from these pledges, sending shares higher.