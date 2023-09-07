The Biden administration cancels years-long attempt to drill in Alaska National Wildlife Refuge.

New York (CNN) — There are many reasons why gas prices could shoot up in the near future, but the Biden administration’s ban on oil drilling on millions of acres in Alaska in unlikely to be one of them.

The ban, announced on Wednesday, cancels seven Trump-era oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and prevents drilling on more than 13 million acres in the federal National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. President Joe Biden said his motivation for the bans was to protect and preserve the region in the face of climate change.