Russian state media: Prigozhin listed among passengers on board crashed plane
(CNN) — The fate of Wagner private mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was unclear on Wednesday evening, after his name was listed among passengers of a plane that crashed north of Moscow.

Once a shadowy figure, Prigozhin was thrust into the spotlight through his group’s close involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, securing rare victories for the Kremlin.

CNN’s Jerome Taylor and Josh Pennington contributed to this report.