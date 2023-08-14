CNN's Rosemary Church talks to Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, about the possible indictment Donald Trump could be facing in Georgia this week and reports that prosecutors have messages linking Trump's legal team to a voting system breach in a rur…

Washington (CNN) — A Fulton County Superior Court judge who has presided over key parts of the Georgia probe against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results in the Peach State has demonstrated a willingness to speak frankly to both sides of the contentious proceeding.

It’s unclear whether Judge Robert McBurney will preside over Trump’s trial, if he is charged. But McBurney presided over the selection process for the grand jury last month that will hear the Trump case.