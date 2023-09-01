Editor of the conservative magazine National Review, Rich Lowry, told CNN it's time for Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell to step aside from his role. McConnell appeared to freeze during a press conference for the second time this year. He has been medically cleared to continue his schedule,…

(CNN) — It would be a mistake to presuppose these are the final days of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s record-setting run as the Republican leader in the Senate.

But his recent public freezing spells make it imprudent not to consider what comes next. Each member of the acknowledged possible short list of replacements has been on the receiving end of former President Donald Trump’s insults. And yet, who Republican senators choose could mean either elevating someone vocally at odds with the former president or someone who has tried very hard not to criticize Trump.