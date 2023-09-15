CNN's Arlette Saenz joins Max Foster to discuss a very challenging week for U.S. President Joe Biden amid an impeachment inquiry, his son Hunter Biden being indicted on gun charges, and a strike by union workers at the Big 3 U.S. carmakers.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden remains focused on his job – including preparing for next week’s United Nations meetings – after his son was indicted on gun charges, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“You don’t have to take it from me,” Sullivan said. “You heard directly from the president that he’s focused on delivering for the American people.”