Children were among the 8 people killed at a Texas mall. As the Army reveals details about the gunman, a veteran demands more gun control

The gunman behind the second-deadliest US mass shooting of the year was terminated from the Army due to health concerns and may have been driven by right-wing extremism, sources told CNN.

Eight people -- including two elementary school students -- were killed after Saturday's deadly attack at Allen Premium Outlets, a bustling mall in the affluent Dallas suburb of Allen.

