Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what you should do if you get Covid now
Video play button

(CNN) — When you go to get your newly updated Covid-19 booster this fall, you might want to choose the arm the vaccine goes in carefully.

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last Covid-19 shot, according to a study published August 11 in the journal eBioMedicine.