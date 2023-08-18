Federal surveillance data suggests that Covid-19 levels are trending up in the United States, but key metrics remain well below most other points in the pandemic. Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

(CNN) — When you go to get your newly updated Covid-19 booster this fall, you might want to choose the arm the vaccine goes in carefully.

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last Covid-19 shot, according to a study published August 11 in the journal eBioMedicine.