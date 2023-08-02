Experts say a Covid-19 surge could hit the US this summer
(CNN) — Recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that a summer surge of Covid-19 could be underway, although not as significant as in past summers. By some measures, the number of coronavirus infections is rising, along with test positivity, emergency department visits and — most alarmingly — hospital admissions.

Why might this increase be occurring? How worried should people be? What preventive measures make the most sense? Who should consider changing plans, including summer travel? And how might all of this impact the return to schools, which is already occurring in some parts of the country?