What we know about the missing Titanic submersible

(CNN) — A submersible carrying five people to see the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean is still missing despite a massive search operation – but banging sounds were reportedly heard in the area Tuesday as time runs out.

Search teams heard the sounds in 30-minute intervals Tuesday, according to an internal government memo update on the search. Banging was still heard four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed.

