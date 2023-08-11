CNN's Bill Weir is on the scene in Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui where wildfires have caused massive destruction in the town.

(CNN) — The federal government has gone into disaster response mode after wildfires destroyed Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii earlier this week.

President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration on Thursday and promised to send whatever is needed to help the recovery.

CNN’s Sam Fossum, Haley Britzky, Cheri Mossburg and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.