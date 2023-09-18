CNN's Clarissa Ward visits the Central African Republic after the death of Warner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Wagner group held a good deal of power in the CAR before Prigozhin died. Ward sees what their influence looks like now.

Bangui, Central African Republic (CNN) — On his final trip to the Central African Republic (CAR) last month, the former Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin visited la Maison Russe, or the Russian House, a cultural center near the Russian embassy in the capital, where he posed for selfies with his lieutenants and locals.

The institute, and its diverse activities, are stark examples of how the mercenary group has become a stand-in for the Russian state in the country, and a symbol of the challenges ahead for President Vladimir Putin as he tries to pull back control. 

CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.