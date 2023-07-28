New video shows Ukrainian troops rolling into a village in the Donetsk region on Thursday, after fighting for it for weeks. And for the first time, a Ukrainian military vehicle was recorded along Russian anti-tank obstacles known as "dragon's teeth."

(CNN) — The Ukrainian military is doubling down on efforts to break through thick Russian defenses in its counteroffensive in the south, which has struggled to gain momentum since being launched at the beginning of June.

Ukrainian officials have said little about what fresh units are being committed to the offensive, but the military has clearly added recently-minted units equipped with western armor in at least one important segment of the southern front.