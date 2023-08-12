Ex-Georgia Lt. governor's subpoena indicates 4th Trump indictment coming soon
Video play button

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is facing a potential fourth indictment, this time in Georgia, where state prosecutors may soon bring charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results there.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, launched the probe in early 2021 and has investigated Trump’s attempts to pressure Georgia officials into interfering with the vote tally, the “fake electors” scheme to subvert the Electoral College and other efforts to undo the will of the voters.

CNN’s Maxime Tamsett, Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.