What to know about Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday

People wave a Juneteenth flag during a celebration in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 2021.

 Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Despite Juneteenth’s storied history, the holiday was largely overlooked by non-Black Americans until recent years.

The momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement propelled Juneteenth into the national spotlight, building on a decades-long push by activists and leaders to get recognition for the landmark occasion. In 2021, Juneteenth became the latest federal holiday in the US — the first to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.