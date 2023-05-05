What to do when hundreds of pounds of pasta are dumped in a NJ town? Take photos, make jokes

Pasta is for many people a sacred food — and it's accorded a particular reverence among people in New Jersey, where Census data shows over 1 million residents can trace their roots back to Italy (including the fictional Tony Soprano).

So why would somebody dump hundreds of pounds of pasta in the Garden State's woods, denying it the chance to appear in all its glory on a heaping plate doused in sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese?

