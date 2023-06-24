(CNN) — The search for the Titan submersible that captivated the world came to an abrupt and grim end this week after fragments of the vessel were detected on the ocean floor near the Titanic. The discovery led the US Coast Guard to announce the ship likely imploded, killing all five passengers aboard.

But questions remain about what exactly happened to the ill-fated vessel, whether recovery of the bodies or the submersible is possible, and what consequences the disaster may have for Oceangate, the company running the excursion to see the Titanic off the coast of Canada.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung, Celina Tebor, and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.