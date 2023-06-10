‘What is there to be afraid of?’ Ukrainians in battered southern town hopeful about counteroffensive

Southern Ukraine (CNN) — Deep inside a makeshift bunker, residents of Orikhiv await an aid delivery while artillery shakes the ground above.

“It’s comfortable here,” 72-year-old Olga Shumska says, unfazed by the commotion outside. The town in the Zaporizhzhia region sits just five kilometers away from a frontline where Ukrainian forces have been making a recent push.