CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — For the first time in decades a US soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody. That is a scenario that could cause a diplomatic headache for the United States while it, alongside ally South Korea, tries to keep pressure on Pyongyang as the isolated nation ramps up its ballistic missile tests and bellicose rhetoric.

The US Army has identified the soldier who crossed the demarcation line into North Korea on Tuesday as Pvt. Travis King.