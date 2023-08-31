What to do if you have Labor Day travel plans in Idalia’s path

(CNN) — As families prepare to gather for Labor Day and children head back to schools, coronavirus cases are once again on the rise.

Covid-19 hospital admissions are up more than 18% in the most recent week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some experts are encouraging a return to masking, especially for older adults and individuals most vulnerable to severe disease.