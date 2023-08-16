Michael Burry, the investor who predicted and bet big on the 2008 market crash, is once again predicting another downturn, and has put $1.6 billion on the line in preparation for it.

New York (CNN) — The S&P 500 index is up nearly 17% year to date, and the Nasdaq composite is more than 30% higher. Americans keep spending money, unemployment is low, the Federal Reserve may soon pause its painful interest rate hikes as inflation rates steadily — albeit slowly — come down.

But Securities and Exchange Commission filings out Monday showed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) sold almost $8 billion more in shares than it bought in the second quarter of 2023. That’s not too much by his standards, but a significant move when the market is up.