The Frisco, Texas, police chief issued an apology after a family from Little Rock, Arkansas, who were headed to a basketball tournament, was mistakenly pulled over in a "high-risk stop." A Frisco police officer ran the car's plates as being from Arizona, instead of Arkansas, leading police t…

(CNN) — The Frisco, Texas, police chief issued an apology on Friday after a family from Little Rock, Arkansas, who were headed to a basketball tournament in Grapevine, was mistakenly pulled over in a “high-risk stop,” after a Frisco officer ran the car’s plates as being from Arizona, instead of Arkansas, leading police to believe it was stolen, according to body camera video and information released by police.

On July 23, a Frisco police officer saw a black Dodge Charger with an out-of-state license plate leave a hotel and ran a check of the vehicle’s license plate. According to a news release from Frisco Police, when entering the information, the officer mistakenly entered the plate as being from Arizona, instead of Arkansas, causing an incorrect registration return and leading the officer to believe that the vehicle was possibly stolen.

CNN’s Sarah Moon contributed to this report.