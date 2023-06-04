‘We thought it was an earthquake’: Probe into deadly train crash focuses on signal failure, as rescue efforts end

Balasore, India (CNN) — Authorities investigating one of the deadliest train crashes in India’s history were examining whether a signal failure led to the disaster, as rescue workers finished their search for survivors and overturned train cars were cleared from the tracks on Sunday.

Less than 48 hours after the devastating crash in eastern Odisha state, which left at least 275 dead and more than 1,000 injured, officials were rushing to resume rail services, with scores of workers toiling away in over 118 degrees Fahrenheit to get the tracks back online. With the rail routes still blocked, family members of deceased passengers had to find their way by other means to claim their loved ones.

CNN’s Michael Holmes, Sania Farooqui, Manveena Suri, Chris Lau and Allegra Goodwin contributed to this report.