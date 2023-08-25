A K-pop band without any Korean members? Meet Blackswan, a K-pop band whose members come from four countries - the US, Brazil, Senegal and India. CNN's Paula Hancocks sat down with the group.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Cheers ring out as the four women take to the stage and launch into a synchronized dance routine in front of giant speakers blasting music.

Singing in Korean to a crowd in Seoul and adorned in matching chains and studded clothing, they appear every bit the typical K-pop girl group. There’s just one difference: None of them are Korean.

Choi Hye-jung contributed reporting.