Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics, was filmed practicing ahead of her first competition since she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2 years ago to focus on her mental health.

(CNN) — Superstar gymnast Simone Biles returns to competition at the US Classic this weekend for the first time since an attack of “the twisties” forced her to drop out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

She kept her plans quiet until a few weeks ago and says she’s now able to twist fine. Scores from an untelevised national training camp indicate she could be back to her record-shattering best – able to complete the Yurchenko double-pike vault, which no other woman has ever done.