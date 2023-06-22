Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich loses appeal against pre-trial detention

Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass enclosure for defendants at his court hearing in Moscow.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

(CNN) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich lost his appeal against the extension of pre-trial detention in Moscow on Thursday on spying charges, which he denies.

Gershkovich’s detention, at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow, was extended last month to August 30. He faces up to 20 years in jail on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently contest.