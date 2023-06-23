Wagner says troops have taken control of military facilities in key Russian city

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russian militia chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his fighters have taken control of military facilities in a strategically critical Russian city and demanded that top military officials meet him in a stunning escalation of his feud with Moscow’s security establishment over their handling of the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin, who heads private military group Wagner, pledged to blockade the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and move on to Moscow if Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov did not meet with him in the city, where Russia’s Southern Military District is headquartered.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.