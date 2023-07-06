Minsk, Belarus (CNN) — Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in St. Petersburg, and not Belarus as agreed after an attempted insurrection at the end of June, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

Prigozhin had reportedly traveled to Belarus as part of a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the failed uprising, but on Wednesday Lukashenko told CNN’s Matthew Chance that the Wagner leader is in Russia.

CNN’s Josh Pennington and Nathan Hodge contributed to this report.