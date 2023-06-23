Wagner insurrection plunges Russia into uncertainty. Here’s what you need to know

A still from a video posted to social media that purports to show the Wagner PMC camp allegedly hit by a military strike. CNN cannot independently verify the video's authenticity.

 Unloading Wagner/Telegram

(CNN) — The simmering conflict between Moscow’s military leadership and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the bombastic chief of private mercenary group Wagner, has exploded into an open insurrection that plunges Russia into renewed uncertainty and the very real threat of civil war.

Prigozhin unleashed a new tirade against the Russian military on Friday and then marched his troops into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Nathan Hodge and Tara John