Putin vows to punish ‘armed uprising’ by Wagner militia as Russia is plunged into crisis

(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, has agreed to leave Russia for Belarus, the Kremlin said Saturday, in a deal that ends an armed insurrection, which posed the greatest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority in decades.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said an agreement was struck with Prigozhin, referring to an apparent deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

CNN’s

Simone McCarthy

,

Mick Krever

, Anna Chernova and Tim Lister, Mariya Knight, Josh Pennington, Uliana Pavlova,

Lauren Kent

, Katharina Krebs, Sharon Braithwaite, Chris Stern, Lindsay Isaac, Inke Kappeler, Natasha Bertrand and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting.