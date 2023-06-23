Wagner chief says troops moving against Russia’s military leaders

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed he is moving against Russia’s military leadership and that his fighters have entered the country’s Rostov region ready to “destroy everything” in their way – in a stunning series of developments that pits Moscow’s security establishment against a militia leader whose forces have played a pivotal role in the invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin, who is the chief of private military group Wagner, made the claims in a series of Telegram messages on Friday and Saturday in which he accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp and killing “a huge amount” of his fighters.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.