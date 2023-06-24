Putin vows to punish ‘armed uprising’ by Wagner militia as Russia is plunged into crisis

(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, published an audio recording Saturday claiming he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow, hours after he launched an insurrection that posed the greatest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority in decades.

“We are turning our columns around and going back in the other direction toward our field camps, in accordance with the plan,” he said in a message on Telegram after his forces claimed control of several military facilities and after he dispatched some of his troops towards Moscow.

CNN’s

Simone McCarthy

,

Mick Krever

, Anna Chernova and Tim Lister,

Tara John

, Mariya Knight, Josh Pennington, Uliana Pavlova,

Lauren Kent

, Katharina Krebs, Sharon Braithwaite, Chris Stern, Lindsay Isaac, Inke Kappeler, Natasha Bertrand and Yulia Kesaieva contributed reporting.