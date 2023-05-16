Wagner chief Prigozhin claims in video US citizen died fighting in Bakhmut

In the video, Prigozhin is shown inspecting a body, and inspects what he claims are US identification documents. (File photo)

 Yulia Morozova/Reuters

(CNN) — The leader of the Russian private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed a US citizen died in the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in a video posted on the Wagner Telegram group on Tuesday. 

A pro-Kremlin military blogger, Alexander Simonov, introduces the video saying “we are advancing to the advanced positions of the PMC Wagner in the western regions of Artyomovsk,” the Russian name for Bakhmut.