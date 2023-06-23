Wagner chief accuses Russian military leadership of bombing his forces, vows response

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin furthered his dispute with Russian military leaders on June 23.

 AP

(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of private military group Wagner, has vowed to retaliate after accusing Russia’s military leadership of killing a “huge amount” of his forces in strikes – prompting Russia’s domestic intelligence service to open a criminal case against him.

In a series of Telegram posts on Friday, Prigozhin – who has frequently criticized Russia’s traditional military hierarchy – accused them of “trying to deprive us of the opportunity to defend our homes and instead hunt down Wagner PMC.”

CNN’s Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.