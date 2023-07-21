Keyu Jin, author of "The New China Playbook," talks to Bianna Golodryga about the slowing of Chinese economic growth and US-China relations.

Hong Kong (CNN) — Visiting China just got a whole lot easier for international travelers.

Starting Friday, visitors are able to link their Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) accounts to China’s most popular mobile payment platforms, allowing them to book taxis, ride the subway and pay for goods and services at millions of outlets across the near-cashless country.