(CNN) — A Virginia sheriff is facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges as the US Justice Department claims he handed out deputy sheriff badges in exchange for money to help fund his reelection campaign, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, and three other Virginia men have been charged with a conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials, the US attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia said in a statement.