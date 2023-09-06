Video shows how inmate scaled building sideways to escape prison
(CNN) — The manhunt continued Wednesday for murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison last week by thwarting newly installed razor wire put in place after another inmate briefly broke out a few months ago, authorities said at a Wednesday news conference.

Cavalcante, 34, who was spotted again in the area Tuesday by a resident, got free from Chester County Prison last Thursday by “crab walking” between two walls, pushing his way through razor wire, running across a roof, scaling another fence, and getting through more razor wire, Chester County Prison Acting Warden Howard Holland told reporters.

