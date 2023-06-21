(CNN) — A Utah school district that pulled the Bible off elementary and middle school library shelves this month, citing concerns over the text’s age appropriateness, unanimously reversed that decision Tuesday following appeals from the community.

The Davis School District chose to remove the King James version of the Bible from elementary and middle school libraries after a review committee found it included elements of “vulgarity or violence,” CNN affiliate KUTV previously reported. The vote came after a community member asked the district to review the Bible’s inclusion in school libraries, a district spokesperson told CNN.