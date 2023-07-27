Christiane Amanpour speaks with U.S. soccer legend Brandi Chastain and former England player and Lioness Lianne Sanderson about the 2023 Women's World Cup.

(CNN) — US soccer great Brandi Chastain says Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will benefit both the men’s and women’s game collectively.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, the former United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) star dismissed the notion that the Argentine’s arrival to the MLS would in any way diminish the success of the women’s game which has long been the dominant force in the country.